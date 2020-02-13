Consolidated-Tomoka: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) _ Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co. (CTO) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $96.4 million.
On a per-share basis, the Daytona Beach, Florida-based company said it had net income of $20.04.
The real estate company posted revenue of $12 million in the period.
For the year, the company reported profit of $115 million, or $23 per share. Revenue was reported as $44.9 million.
Consolidated-Tomoka shares have increased almost 2% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $61.45, falling slightly in the last 12 months.
