Cooler Weather Arriving for Valentine’s Day

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Cooler temperatures are on the way in - as advertised - and we’ll see lows dropping into the 30s tonight for many folks. Valentine’s Day looks cool, breezy, and dry with a lot of sunshine by the afternoon. The weather on Saturday looks great too with a lot of sunshine and highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s. For Sunday, expect a few showers to move in, and Monday afternoon and evening will feature a rain chance too - the coverage will be 20-30%, so many folks will end up staying dry. Highs will be back in the upper 60s and lower 70s for Monday, and we expect 70s on Tuesday with a much better chance of rain and storms in the area. Cooler air will move in by the middle of next week, but we may not be able to shake rain chances for the middle and end of next week.