Court Testimony: Cages were covered in feces, urine, insects where Lee Co. children were locked

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - Shocking new details emerged in court Wednesday in an East Alabama child abuse case that’s making national headlines.
This comes after investigators said they found makeshift cages they believe two children, ages three and four, were regularly locked inside of in a home in Smiths Station.
“There was feces on the actual wood itself,” said Lee County Investigator Greg Sumner. “There was some stains of feces and or urine on the mattress. There was cockroaches crawling on the walls and on the mattress as well.”
A Lee County judge ruled there is enough evidence for the case to move forward to a grand jury.
“I do find probable cause in relation to all three defendants,” Judge Steve Speakman said.
The mother of the children, Kylla Mann, and the great-grandparents of the children, Pamela Bond and James Bond, are all facing multiple counts of aggravated child abuse and reckless endangerment. Pamela Bond is also facing an additional charge of tampering with evidence.
According to the investigator on the stand, the defendants claimed they kept two of the five children who live in the home in the cages at night to keep them safe.
“She says the four-year-old, ‘He’s always getting into stuff and destroying things, so the tops were put on the cages for their safety,’” Sumner said.
He testified authorities believe the two children were kept in the cages most of the time and only let out for a short periods of time.
All five children ranging in age from eight months to 10 years old are in the custody of the Lee County Department of Human Resources.
“They are being taken care of at this point, and that’s what’s most important,” said Lee County District Attorney Brandon Hughes.“ "They’re being taken care of.”
The Bonds are currently out on bail. Mann’s attorney requested a lower bail for her because he said she’s six months pregnant. The judge reduced the bail to $5,000 with a few stipulations like bi-weekly drug tests.
