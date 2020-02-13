CSU basketball swept by North Georgia

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - It was a rough night at the Lumpkin Center on Wednesday as both Columbus State basketball teams fell to North Georgia. The Lady Cougars lost 72-54, while the Cougars wound upon the wrong end of a 73-66 final.
In the women’s game, North Georgia opened the game with an 18-2 run, and the Lady Cougars never got any closer than seven points. Julianne Sutton led the Lady Warhawks (19-2, 12-2) with 19 points, while Aryan Dozier’s 15 points led the way for the Lady Cougars (15-5, 10-4).
In the men’s game, CSU battled back from a 5-point first half deficit to take a 35-29 lead at the break. But the Warhawks (11-11, 6-8) outscored the Cougars (13-9, 8-6) 44-31 in the second half to take the victory.
Five Warhawks scored in double figures, with K.J. Jenkins leading the way with 19 points. Landrius Horton led all scorers with 19 points in a losing cause.
