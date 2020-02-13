Emergency Missing Child Alert for Birmingham teen who could be in danger

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - UPDATE: A Birmingham missing teenager is now the center of an Emergency Missing Child Alert Alert in Alabama.
ALEA issued the alert for 13-year-old Katherine Bonilla. Investigators believe she may be with a 19-year-old male.
She was last seen around 9 p.m. at her residence in Birmingham, Alabama on February 11, 2020. If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Katherine Bonilla, please contact the Birmingham Police Department at (205) 254-7777 or call 911.
ORIGINAL: Birmingham Police are searching for a 13-year-old girl who might be in danger.
Katherine Bonilla is a Hispanic female, described as being 5-foot-3 and 110 pounds. She was last seen Tuesday night when she went to bed in her home in the 7200 block of 4th Ave S. Her mother reported her missing after she was unable to find Kathrine for school the next morning.
According to police, she may be in the Tarrant area with an older Hispanic male known as Chistofer. Authorities say although she is reported as a runaway, she could be in danger.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Birmingham Police Department at 205-297-8434, 911 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.