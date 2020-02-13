Fort Benning loses bid for Army Corps headquarters despite Senators urging

FORT BENNING, Ga. (WTVM) - The U.S. Army has decided not to make Fort Benning the new home of its Army Corps headquarters. The Department of the Army has instead settled on placing the headquarters in Fort Knox, Ky.
The additional headquarters, called Fifth Corps or V Corps, will consist of 635 soldiers. 200 of those soldiers will support an operational command post in Europe on a rotation.
This announcement comes after U.S. Senators David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler pushed for Fort Benning to become the home for V Corps.
“Combatant commanders know they can count on highly-trained and ready Army forces as they implement the National Defense Strategy around the world,” said Gen. James McConville, Chief of Staff of the Army. “The activation of an additional Corps headquarters provides the needed level of command and control focused on synchronizing U.S. Army, allied, and partner nation tactical formations operating in Europe.”
There are currently three corps headquarters: I Corps, located at Joint Base Lewis- McChord, Washington; III Corps, located at Fort Hood, Texas; and XVIII Airborne Corps, located at Fort Bragg, N.C.
V Corps headquarters is expected to be operational by fall 2020.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.