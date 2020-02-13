GoDaddy: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) _ GoDaddy Inc. (GDDY) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $60.5 million.
The Scottsdale, Arizona-based company said it had net income of 34 cents per share.
The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 37 cents per share.
The cloud-based technology products developer posted revenue of $780.4 million in the period, surpassing Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $777 million.
GoDaddy expects full-year revenue of $3.32 billion.
GoDaddy shares have risen slightly more than 4% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $70.88, a decrease of almost 1% in the last 12 months.
