How To Create a Severe Weather Safety Kit

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We always recommend having a severe weather or disaster ‘kit’ ready to take with you to your safe place when a warning is issued.
Imagine if a tornado damages or destroys your home and you are displaced; you need to be able to survive for at least 72 hours in case there is a delay in help arriving.
- Battery operated AM/FM radio to hear emergency information
- NOAA weather radio
- Flashlight
- First aid kit
- Extra batteries
- Whistle to signal for help if trapped
- Wrench or pliers to turn off utilities if needed
- Personal sanitation & hygiene items
- Backup cell phone power supply
- Three day supply of food and water/per person
- Helmet for tornado warnings
- Comfortable close-toed shoes
- Copies of important documents like insurance information, driver’s licenses, etc.
- Books, games, or puzzles for children
- Water and food for pets
- Important medicines & prescriptions
- Other items unique to your family situation
