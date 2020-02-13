How To Create a Severe Weather Safety Kit

How To Create a Severe Weather Safety Kit
February 13, 2020 at 4:56 PM EST - Updated February 13 at 4:56 PM

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We always recommend having a severe weather or disaster ‘kit’ ready to take with you to your safe place when a warning is issued.

Imagine if a tornado damages or destroys your home and you are displaced; you need to be able to survive for at least 72 hours in case there is a delay in help arriving.

Suggested Items to Include in Your Kit:

  • Battery operated AM/FM radio to hear emergency information
  • NOAA weather radio
  • Flashlight
  • First aid kit
  • Extra batteries
  • Whistle to signal for help if trapped
  • Wrench or pliers to turn off utilities if needed
  • Personal sanitation & hygiene items
  • Backup cell phone power supply
  • Three day supply of food and water/per person
  • Helmet for tornado warnings
  • Comfortable close-toed shoes
  • Copies of important documents like insurance information, driver’s licenses, etc.
  • Books, games, or puzzles for children
  • Water and food for pets
  • Important medicines & prescriptions
  • Other items unique to your family situation

Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.