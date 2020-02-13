Lightning Safety: What To Do When Lightning Strikes

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Lightning is a common occurrence in the Chattahoochee Valley, it accompanies almost every thunderstorm. Although common, it is still very dangerous and can be a serious threat to your safety.
Lightning will mostly strike tall objects and is especially dangerous to those in open areas, because if you’re in the middle of an open space, you are the tallest object around.
Golf courses, beaches, sports fields, etc. are especially dangerous.
Lightning can strike many miles away from a thunderstorm. That is why it’s important to move inside as soon as you hear thunder or see lightning.
Almost 80% of lightning victims are male, and most strikes occur in the spring and summer when people are caught outside during thunderstorms.
- Seek shelter indoors and away from windows.
- Go inside at the first clap of thunder or first time you see lightning; stay inside until it’s been 30 minutes after the last clap of thunder.
- Use the WTVM weather app to get lightning alerts to keep you ahead of the storm.
- Do not get out of a car if you’re on the road. A car is a safe place to be.
- Don’t use corded electronics or take a bath or shower. Electricity can travel through wires & pipes.
- Never seek shelter under trees, tall objects, or baseball dugouts.
Remember… when thunder roars, go indoors!
