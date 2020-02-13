Mohawk Industries: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

CALHOUN, Ga. (AP) _ Mohawk Industries Inc. (MHK) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $264.7 million.
On a per-share basis, the Calhoun, Georgia-based company said it had profit of $3.68. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $2.25 per share.
The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.20 per share.
The flooring maker posted revenue of $2.42 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.41 billion.
For the current quarter ending in April, Mohawk Industries expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.90 to $2. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had forecast adjusted earnings per share of $2.03.
Mohawk Industries shares have decreased roughly 3% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has increased slightly more than 4%. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $132.49, a decline of 5% in the last 12 months.
