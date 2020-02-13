Several Chinese students stuck in Columbus due to travel ban amid Coronavirus outbreak

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - An educational trip for a dozen Chinese students traveling around the United States is lasting longer than they expected due to the Coronavirus outbreak.
Several students in Columbus are waiting to go back home.
Pam Bone with Christ Community Church in Columbus said they are helping provide resources for the students who have been in the city since January. The students will not be able to leave until flight restriction lifts on March 27.
Bone said the church is serving as a liaison for the students and five other churches in the area who are helping with meals, host homes, and transportation.
