So Long, Spring-Like Weather! For Now...

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Thunderstorms will move out of the Chattahoochee Valley this morning, but still expect some scattered showers at times through the evening before we dry out overnight. Though we woke up on the warm and muggy side, cooler and drier air will filter in as our next cold front moves through, keeping conditions brisk and putting us back in the 30s in some spots on Friday morning.
Valentine’s Day features plenty more sunshine with highs nearing 60. The cooler air and dry, sunny weather will persist for Saturday too, but Sunday kicks-off another stretch of milder weather with rain chances in the forecast potentially through the end of next week. As of right now, no day in particular looks like a washout next week. Mainly isolated showers around for Monday and Tuesday, but slightly better coverage (around 40-50%) Tuesday through Thursday.
Download the free WTVM Weather Mobile App for your forecast → http://onelink.to/stormteam9.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.