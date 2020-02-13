St. Francis Hospital in Columbus celebrates partnership with Emory Healthcare and LifePoint Health

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - St. Francis Hospital in Columbus became the first hospital to join the recently-formed joint venture between Emory Healthcare and LifePoint Health.
Officials held a community event Wednesday to celebrate the expansion. New logos and signs were scattered through the hospital. Emory and St. Francis have been collaborating since 2003, and this joint venture will be an extension of their existing relationship.
They plan to work together to improve the health of residents in the greater Columbus area, and strengthen the regional benefits of bringing Emory's health care close to home.
“I’m just forward thinking, not just this year what will happen but, five years from now, 10 years from now, just for the community in the long run,” said Leland McCluskey, staff professionals at St. Francis. “Even my grandchildren if you think that far down the line. It could really be a game changer for a really long time.”
Several additional brand changes will be unveiled in the coming months.
