Tuskegee-Morehouse Classic considers leaving Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Tuskegee-Morehouse Classic could be leaving Columbus as the Tuskegee-Morehouse Board of Directors have been made aware of discussions to move the game.
The board of directors have not received official notification of the move, but feel certain that it will happen. Both universities are in contract negotiations with a city in Alabama.
A final decision will be announced at an appropriate time. A statement from the Tuskegee-Morehouse Classic said in part:
