Autism Hope Center, Columbus Tech Gamers Club host monthly game night

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Autism Hope Center and the Columbus Tech Games Club hosted their monthly game night Thursday.
It was a night of fun, games, and friendship at the college. The inclusive event is for children ages 13 and older.
The president of Autism Hope Center said the goal is to be able to give children and young adults with autism the opportunity to make friends outside of school. In 2018, the CDC determined that approximately 1 in 59 children is diagnosed with an autism spectrum disorder.
