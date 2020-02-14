Average Temperatures This Weekend

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Temperatures this weekend will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s with a sunny sky on Saturday and mostly cloudy skies back on Sunday. I’m keeping with the idea that we will have a 20-30% rain coverage on Sunday, but many folks may end up staying dry. For President’s Day, the weather looks even drier with warmer weather building back in - highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Going into Tuesday, a front will bring our best chance of rain and storms for the week with highs back in the 70s, and then as we get ready for Wednesday expect colder air to build in with rain chances sticking around at times for Wednesday and Thursday. Highs will stay in the 50s with sunshine returning by next Friday and next weekend.