Brewer Elementary School in Columbus receives $5K donation from local church

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A church in Columbus received grant and gave the funds to a local elementary school.
St. Thomas Episcopal church received $5,000 through a program called All Our Children. The church presented the money to Brewer Elementary School on Thursday.
The church was glad to have received the grant.
"The children are learning, and the atmosphere is one of joy and opportunity,” said Grace Burton-Edwards, director at St. Thomas Episcopal Church. “And every kid is loved and found of value to discover their gifts. It is such a privilege to see the life that is present in the halls here and our church is grateful to have the opportunity to witness that."
Brewer Elementary plans to use the money for a courtyard at the school. The school looks at this as an upgrade and a different environment for children to learn in.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.