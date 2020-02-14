Chilly Sunshine Returns for Valentine’s Day!

Although, temperatures will fall to near freezing Saturday morning, next week looks milder again with rain chances back in the forecast. Sunshine will stick around for Saturday at least, but a few showers are possible again Sunday and Monday with better thunderstorm coverage reserved for Tuesday. Unsettled weather may linger through NEXT weekend, with rain chances around 30-40% Wednesday and Thursday, and just isolated showers possible Friday through Sunday. Though we’ll be back in the 70s on Tuesday, looking cooler again later in the week with highs in the 50s and lows in the 30s.