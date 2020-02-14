Columbus city councilman honored by the Georgia Council on Aging

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A longtime healthcare and aging activist is being recognized as the 2020 Distinguished Older Georgian by the Georgia Council on Aging.
The Council on Aging selected Columbus City Councilman Jerry “Pops” Barnes, for his advocacy on state and national issues relevant to older adults, and his commitment to improving he lives of seniors.
Barnes was honored at a luncheon Thursday as part of the Senior Week activities at the state Capital.
“It’s always nice to receive awards,” said Barnes. “Grateful, grateful.”
Every year since 2003, the group has honored a Georgian, 70 or older, who has been a role model for positive aging through service to seniors and volunteer contributions. Past winners include former President Jimmy Carter.
