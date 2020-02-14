Columbus Health Department hosts event to properly install car seats for the public

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Statistics show three out of four car seats are not installed correctly.
The Columbus Health Department hosted an event Thursday to change the stat. People were able to stop by the health department and get their car seats properly installed.
“The right way to be in a car seat is going to depend on the child's age, weight, height, and developmental levels,” said Amanda Jackson, child passenger safety coordinator for the Governor’s Safety Office. “And the best car seat for your child is when it fits the vehicle, fits the child, and you can use correctly every single time."
The health department wants people to remember seat belts save lives.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.