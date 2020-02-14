Columbus police searching for missing teen last seen near 6th Ave.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is asking the public for assistance locating a missing teen.

17-year-old Kionna Tillman was last seen Feb. 2 near 6th Avenue.

She was last seen wearing a gray jacket and black tights. Kionna is 5’7” and weighs 125 pounds. She has brown eyes, black hair, and a right nostril nose piercing.

Anyone with information on Kionna’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Columbus Police Department Special Victims Unit at 706-653-3449.

