Community speaks on change of venue for Tuskegee-Morehouse Classic

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A historical match up held in Columbus for the last 84 years may be in jeopardy of being moved out of the Fountain City.
There has been discussion about possibly holding the Tuskegee-Morehouse Football Classic in Birmingham.
This comes after years of dwindling attendance and participation in Columbus. Board members said that they have predicted this. Attendance has slowly decreased over the last few years and they couldn’t generate enough money to make it worth the investment for the two schools.
The Tuskegee-Morehouse Classic has brought alumni from both schools and families in the Chattahoochee Valley together to watch the two HBCUs play football since.1936. This Columbus staple has been played each year at the A.J. Mcclung Stadium. People in the area are sad to hear it may be moving to Birmingham.
“We did not want to move it," said board member, Dr. Howard Willis. "We wanted to go an 85th year, but we did not generate enough money to generate an investment for Morehouse College and Tuskegee University.”
Columbus City manager Isaiah Hugley said there is a possibility that the classic is leaving Columbus.
“The Tuskegee University-Morehouse Football Classic has suffered from dwindling participation over the years. There’s been an effort to have the classic revived and to get it back to the level of participation it once had. The Tuskegee-Morehouse Classic has been in Columbus for 84 years and has come to be known as a part of the city. I would hate to see it leave,” Hugley said.
An announcement and final decision is expected in the coming weeks.
