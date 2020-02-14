Goodwill hosting multi-employer job fair in Auburn

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Goodwill and community partners are hosting a multi-employer hiring event in Auburn.
The community-wide hiring event takes place Saturday, February 29 at Auburn Junior High School on South Dean Road. The event will be held from noon to 4 p.m.
Nearly 30 employers from the area will be present, including Marriott, East Alabama medical Center, West Fraser, and Wells Fargo. Over 300 jobs are available in a variety of job sectors to include manufacturing, healthcare, retail, and other service-related industries.
Attendees should bring multiple copies of their resume and be ready to interview on the spot.
For more information about the hiring event, contact the Goodwill Career Center in Opelika at 34-275-4815.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.