Heard Co. man arrested after allegedly trying to meet who he thought was underage boy

HEARD COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - A Heard County man was arrested Thursday after allegedly trying meet who he believed to be an underage boy.
53-year-old Steven Wayne Webb of Franklin, Georgia is charged with criminal attempt aggravated child molestation and two counts of child exploitation.
According to the Troup County Sheriff’s Office, an investigator conducted an operation that lead to an investigation of child exploitation. During the operation, the sheriff’s office said Webb conversed with who he believed to be an underage boy.
During the communications, explicit conversation and images were sent. Webb allegedly agreed to meet the child in person.
Webb is being held in the Troup County Jail.
