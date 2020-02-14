Hinds signs with Presbyterian golf

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The early college signing period rolls on as another area athlete picked a college. Thursday morning at Brookstone School, Lady Cougars golfer Sanders Hinds signed on the dotted line, accepting a scholarship from Division One Presbyterian.
“I always wanted to go D-One so I’m pretty excited about it and I can’t wait to compete against the best,” Hines said. “I put a lot of work and time into golf, and so I knew if just kept working it would pay off. It definitely takes a lot of determination and not giving up and knowing that you can do it and just believing in yourself.”
Last year as a junior, Hinds finished fifth at the GHSA Class a Girls State Tournament last year as did the Brookstone team.
