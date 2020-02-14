Kennesaw St. looks to end streak vs Stetson

CLAMPING DOWN: The Hatters have given up only 59.8 points per game to conference opponents so far, an improvement from the 73.1 per game they gave up in non-conference play.TERRIFIC TYLER: Hooker has connected on 22 percent of the 59 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 2 of 9 over the last five games. He's also made 80.6 percent of his free throws this season.