MCSO celebrates Galentine’s Day by giving back to the community

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Thursday is Galentine’s Day for the ladies.
Muscogee County Sheriff Donna Tompkins took the day to get together with other women and give back.
A charity luncheon brought together females from various groups to spend time together ad raise money for a cause. Tompkins said this year, the funds are being donates to the South Columbus united Methodist Church’s clothing and food bank.
This year marked the first luncheon for Galentine’s Day.
"For this one, we wanted to do something as ladies, together, that can really have an impact on our community” said Tompkins. “And this is our start."
Tompkins said they plan on donating at least $1,000 to the organization.
