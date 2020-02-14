Ralston Towers residents in Columbus receive vouchers to move out of the building

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Residents of the Ralston Towers in Columbus now have vouchers to move out of the building.
The vouchers come after years of complaining about bad conditions, failed inspections, and disrepair of the building.
The century-old building failed two federal inspections in 2019 resulting in Housing and Urban Development’s (HUD) cancellation of the section eight contract.
One resident said she is ready to go. She is looking for her next place in East Columbus.
"It feels amazing,” said Ralston resident Lueshionda Sexton. “We are saying Hallelujah, thank you Jesus. They're calling it the golden ticket because now we can go wherever we want to go. The burden is being lifted."
With vouchers in hand, residents can now start looking for their next place to live while knowing exactly what they need to do to keep their connection with HUD.
