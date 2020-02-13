Three area teams advance to AHSAA regional finals; three earn spots in AISA Finals

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Three area basketball teams advanced to the AHSAA Southeast Regional finals with victories on Thursday at Garrett Coliseum in Montgomery.
Area-4 rivals Central and Auburn will meet up against in the Class 7A regional finals. Central beat R.E. Lee 79-28 while Auburn defeated Jeff Davis 62-28. The two teams will play for a trip to Birmingham and the state semifinals on Tuesday at 10 am ET, 9 am CT.
The Lanett Panthers also earned a trip to the 1A boys regional finals with a dominating 87-50 win over Florala. The Panthers will face Cornerstone Christian on Monday at 5:45 pm ET.
Three other teams saw their seasons end. In 7A boys, Central fell to R.E. Lee 85-59, and Auburn lost to Jeff Davis 68-62. The Loachapoka girls were eliminated in Class 1A by Elba, 38-32.
Three area teams were winners at the AISA state semifinals, also played in Montgomery. It was a sweep for Chambers Academy in Class A. The Lady Rebels beat Sparta Academy 40-38, while the boys team topped Abbeville Christian 56-50. Lakeside advanced to the Class AA finals with a 37-33 win over Edgewood.
The Chambers girls play Southern Academy for the title on Friday at 5 pm CT, while the Chambers boys face Evangel Christian Friday at 7 pm CT. Lakeside will matchup with Autauga Academy in their championship game on Saturday at 2 pm CT.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.