Cougars win PBC baseball opener

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus State Cougars got the conference portion of their schedule off to a good start on Friday afternoon with an 8-1 victory over the UNC Pembroke Braves.
Jalen Latta pitched seven scoreless innings, giving up just three hits and striking out five in picking up his first win of the season.
Robert Brooks had a two-run triple in the fifth to open the scoring for CSU, while Dane Bullock had a bases-clearing double to cap a 5-run seventh.
The Cougars and Braves meet up for the second game of their weekend series at Burger King Field at Ragsdale Field on Saturday at 1 pm ET.
