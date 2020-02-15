A Few Showers Possible Sunday

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The weekend starts off perfectly with bright sunshine & pleasant temps as highs touch the lower 60's this afternoon! Clouds quickly fill in by Sunday morning as low pressure develops over the northern Gulf. Here in the Valley, just scattered light showers are expected with the low passing to our south along the Florida gulf coast. Highs will struggle to reach 60 degrees thanks to all of the clouds.
Unsettled weather continues into the work week with lots of clouds, and a stray shower expected Monday. Monday night into Tuesday looks wet with numerous showers & storms as a front pushes into the southeast. The front then stalls on Wednesday leading to lots of cloud cover. A stronger cold front arrives on Thursday bringing another rain chance, and much colder temperatures.
The end of the week looks dry with a gradual warming trend.
