Lee County Sheriff’s Office warning citizens of jury duty phone scam

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public of a phone scam.
According to the sheriff’s office, people have received calls stating they’ve missed jury duty. The caller claims to be Lt. Jason Black with the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.
The caller is directing people to purchase bail bond cards or gift cards, and relay the numbers to the caller to avoid arrest.
The sheriff’s office is reminding citizens that Lee County does not conduct jury duty notifications in this manner. All notifications regarding jury duty are sent by mail.
The Lee County Sheriff’s Office urges citizens to never give out personal information or sent money over the phone.
