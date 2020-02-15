People in the Chattahoochee Valley find different ways to celebrate Valentine’s Day

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - People across the Chattahoochee Valley found different ways to celebrate Valentine’s Day.
Shopping in Uptown for Valentine’s Day deals, hosting bake sales at Columbus State University, and even buying heart shaped chicken at Chick-fil-A are among some of the ways people celebrated.
Brandon Goldson, a Columbus State student, said Valentine’s Day is a day to treat yourself.
“I’m going to go out to eat by myself,” said Goldson. “You know like, a table for one. Then, I’m going to go get my feet done, you know, clean them up, make them nice and right. And then, I’m going to have some candy and watch a movie by myself.”
Singles and people in relationships took the night to celebrate.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.