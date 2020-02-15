School board selects new principal for Harris County High School

HARRIS COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - The Harris County Board of Education selected a new principal for Harris County High School Thursday night.
Tyler Dunn has been chosen as the new principal.
Dunn comes to Harris County from Troup County High School where he served as the assistant principal of Troup County High School for seven years and had the additional role of supervisor for Career, Technical, and Agricultural Education (CTAE) for four years. Dunn also served as a graduation specialist for Troup County High.
“The Harris County School District has had a long tradition of excellence. The community has supported Harris County High School and it shows in the success of the students,” Dunn said of his appointment. “I’m honored to have the opportunity to be welcomed into this family and to serve this community.”
Dunn is a native of Manchester, Georgia and attended the University of West Georgia. He earned a bachelor’s degree in education in health and physical education/fitness in 2020. Dunn obtained a Master of Education in instruction technology from Troy University in 2004 and an education specialist degree in educational leadership and administration from Lincoln Memorial University in 2007.
Dr. Donna Patterson has served as interim principal of Harris County High since September 2019 after Todd Stanfill retired. Patterson will continue to serve as an administrator focused on curriculum.
