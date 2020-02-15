Suspect arrested in shooting that left one person dead, another injured near Union St. in LaGrange

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A suspect has been arrested in a shooting that left one person dead and another person injured in a shooting in LaGrange Friday night.
Adreco Parham is charged with murder, two counts of aggravated assault, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.
LaGrange police responded to the area of Union Street and Ware Street at around 10:20 p.m. in reference to people who had been shot. Upon arrival, officers located Ronald Turner and Patricia Underwood who had been shot.
Underwood was deceased on the scene. Turner was transported to Well Star West Georgia Medical Center for treatment. Turner was shot in the shoulder while standing outside his vehicle in the roadway. A shot entered a business on Union Street and struck Underwood.
The initial investigation revealed that a dispute between several parities led to Parham shooting at Turner.
Parham fled the area on foot and was later apprehended.
Anyone with additional information on the shooting is asked to call the LaGrange Police Department at 706-883-2603 or Troup County Crime Stoppers at 706-812-1000.
