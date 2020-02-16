Columbus police investigating armed robbery on Gentian Blvd.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - What began as a normal day for the manager of Los Olivos, a used and new tire shop in Columbus, quickly took a turn when the manager says two men entered the shop.
He said they came in the shop to inquire about tires and then robbed him at gunpoint.
“He put a gun here on this area and push me down on the ground and they said don’t move,” said Eusdaquio, the shop’s manager.
According to Columbus police, they responded to the armed robbery on Gentian Blvd. at approximately 2:00 p.m.
A Columbus police officer was on the scene of Los Olivos when News Leader 9 arrived.
The manager of the tire shop said he was working alone in the tire shop when two men came inside. According to him, customers usually do not come in the shop. He normally comes out to assist them when they pull up, but today he was busy marking tires.
“Normally they don’t come walk in because I’m sitting right there, looking for them waiting and when they pull up I come and ask them how can I help you, but this time I’m concentrating doing that, is what happened,” Eusdaquio said.
He also said the two men were dressed in all black. Once realizing he was the only person in the shop, they pushed him down, pulled out a gun and demanded money.
“He asked me for a tire and then I say okay and he say how many of you guys work here. I told them just me for now and then they say where is the cash,” said Eusdaquio.
According to Eusdaquio, they managed to get away with about $600.
During the robbery, they told him to stay on the ground for five minutes while they got away. Once they left, he immediately called the police. He says CPD responded to the reported armed robbery within minutes. The shop remained open after this incident. The shop manager said businesses in the area should be careful.
