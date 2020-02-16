Cougars top Braves to clinch weekend series

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The bats came through early and often as the Columbus State Cougars outslugged the UNC Pembroke Braves 11-6 in a Peach Belt Conference game played on Saturday at Ragsdale Field.
Bryson Horne led the way, going 3-for-5 with a homer and four RBI. Dane Bullock was 4-for-5 with a double and two RBI, and David Meadows added two RBI for the Cougars.
CSU (17-2, 2-0 PBC) goes for a 3-game sweep of the Braves (6-4, 0-2) in the conference opening series for both teams. First pitch is set for 1 pm ET at Ragsdale Field.
