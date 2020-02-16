Cougars top Braves to clinch weekend series

Isaac Bouton flips the ball to Matthew McDade as the CSU Cougars turn a first inning double play in their 11-6 victory over UNC Pembroke on Saturday. (Source: Dave Platta / WTVM)
By Dave Platta | February 15, 2020 at 11:05 PM EST - Updated February 15 at 11:05 PM

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The bats came through early and often as the Columbus State Cougars outslugged the UNC Pembroke Braves 11-6 in a Peach Belt Conference game played on Saturday at Ragsdale Field.

Bryson Horne led the way, going 3-for-5 with a homer and four RBI. Dane Bullock was 4-for-5 with a double and two RBI, and David Meadows added two RBI for the Cougars.

CSU (17-2, 2-0 PBC) goes for a 3-game sweep of the Braves (6-4, 0-2) in the conference opening series for both teams. First pitch is set for 1 pm ET at Ragsdale Field.

