Here is the latest Florida sports news from The Associated Press

CHICAGO (AP) — Aaron Gordon lost another epic dunk contest. And it was by a couple of inches — namely, the top of Tacko Fall’s head. Derrick Jones Jr. finally got his dunk contest title as an exclamation point to an epic All-Star Saturday Night, both for him and the Miami Heat. Jones and Gordon needed two extra dunks apiece in the final round before deciding a winner, Jones Jr. prevailing 48-47 in the one that determined who left with the trophy. Miami’s Bam Adebayo won the skills title as well, and Sacramento’s Buddy Hield took the 3-point crown.
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 30 shots and the Tampa Bay Lightning set a franchise record for consecutive home wins in a 5-3 victory against the Philadelphia Flyers. Alex Killorn, Nikita Kucherov, Brayden Point, Cedric Paquette and Carter Verhaeghe scored for Tampa Bay, which won its 11th game in a row on home ice. The Lightning also won their 10th consecutive game overall to become the third team in NHL history to have two separate winning streaks of at least 10 games in the same season. Ivan Provorov, Claude Giroux and James van Riemsdyk scored for the Flyers
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Patrick Williams scored 17 points and pulled down seven rebounds as No. 8 Florida State played without star guard Devin Vassell and held off Syracuse 80-77. M.J. Walker scored 16 points, including five 3-pointers, as the Seminoles won their 20th straight home game. Elijah Hughes added 25 points and four rebounds playing all 40 minutes as he returned from a groin injury that limited him to just three minutes in Tuesday’s home loss to N.C. State. Joe Girard scored 22 points and pulled down seven rebounds for Syracuse.
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Noah Locke scored 19 points thanks mostly to a season-high six 3-pointers, Kerry Blackshear Jr. added 15 and Florida hammered Vanderbilt 84-66 as the Gators honored former coach Billy Donovan. Florida celebrated naming the O'Connell Center floor “Billy Donovan Court" at halftime. The Oklahoma City Thunder coach was on hand for the party. He was treated to a blowout, fairly fitting considering Donovan's dominance at home during his 19 years in Gainesville. Vanderbilt coach Jerry Stackhouse watched more than half the game from the locker room after getting ejected. Saben Lee led the Commodores with 21 points.
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Oklahoma City Thunder coach Billy Donovan returned to the place he put on the college basketball map for the first time in nearly five years to see the O’Connell Center floor named after him. His signature was placed at both ends. Donovan and his family got a private unveiling Friday and were on hand along with nearly 30 former players for a public celebration Saturday at halftime of Florida’s 84-66 victory over Vanderbilt. It was the loudest the O’Dome has been in years. Donovan left Gainesville in 2015 after a 19-year career that included two national championships and four trips to the Final Four.
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker wants Major League Baseball to tell opposing players to “stop the comments” about sign stealing and the talk of possible retaliation. Baker was speaking Saturday in response to a slew of criticism from spring training camps about the Astros' use of video to steal signs in 2017 and 2018. Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Cody Bellinger says the Astros “stole” the 2017 World Series title from them and adds that Jose Altuve did likewise with the MVP trophy, denying the Yankees' Aaron Judge. Baker adds he's “depending on the league” to try to stop the “seemingly premeditated retaliation” he's heard of from opposing players. Says Baker: "Stop something before it happens.”
SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Adam Larsson scored his first goal since last February, Leon Draisaitl added an insurance goal seconds into the third period and the Edmonton Oilers beat the Florida Panthers 4-1. Darnell Nurse and Kailer Yamamoto had empty-net goals in the final two minutes for the Oilers, who have won three of their last four games. It was the sixth loss in the last seven games for the Panthers, who are 2-6-1 since the All-Star break. Florida had entered the break on a six-game win streak.
CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Chris Lykes and Isaiah Wong scored 13 points each to lead Miami to a 71-54 victory over Wake Forest. Kameron McGusty and Lykes hit 3-pointers that keyed a 14-2 Miami run in the first half. Wong’s 3-point play with 4:45 remaining capped the surge and gave the Hurricanes a 28-16 lead. The Demon Deacons rallied from a 17-point deficit in the second half and got to within 47-39 on Torry Johnson’s fast-break dunk with 9:11 remaining that ended a string of nine unanswered. Miami regained its double-digit advantage on McGusty’s 3-pointer. Brandon Childress scored 15 points for Wake Forest.