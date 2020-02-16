Latest Florida news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. EST

FLORIDA PRIMARY-PARTY
Florida deadline to register to vote, switch parties nears
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Eligible Florida voters have until Tuesday to register or switch their party affiliation if they want to vote in the March 17 Democratic presidential primary. Florida has closed primaries, which means anyone not registered as a Democrat by Tuesday will be unable to vote to choose the party’s nominee. The Orlando Sentinel reports that some areas, like Orange County, had extended hours this weekend to accommodate new registrations and party switches. Two million vote-by-mail ballots are also going in the mail. Early voting begins at the beginning of March and lasts through the weekend before the primary.
SANDRA THE ORANGUTAN
Orangutan granted 'personhood' turns 34, makes new friend
WAUCHULA, Fla. (AP) — An orangutan who was granted legal personhood by a judge in Argentina and later found a new home in Florida celebrated her 34th birthday on Valentine's Day with a special new friend. The director of the Center for Great Apes says Sandra has adjusted beautifully to her life at the sanctuary. Prior to coming to Florida, Sandra had lived alone in a Buenos Aires zoo. The center is home to 22 orangutans and Sandra was a bit shy when she arrived. An Argentine judge's landmark ruling in 2015 declared that Sandra is legally not an animal, but a non-human person, and thus entitled to some legal rights enjoyed by people.
MACHETE ATTACK-GIRLS
Man accused of slashing girls with machete held without bond
LAUDERHILL, Fla. (AP) — Florida authorities say a man accused of slashing two children with a machete is being held in jail without bond on charges that include attempted murder. The Sun-Sentinel reports 47-year-old Dennis Anthony Reid appeared in court Saturday in Broward County. A judge ordered him not to contact the girls, who remain in Broward Health Medical Center in serious condition. According to police, Reid went to care for the children on Friday while their mother prepared to fly to Jamaica. But the visit turned violent, and witnesses said he grabbed a machete and started slashing the children.
BLOOMBERG-CAMPAIGN OFFICES
Bloomberg opens new campaign offices throughout Florida
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg opening seven new campaign offices in Florida, bringing the total number to ten throughout the state. Offices in Fort Lauderdale, Gainesville, Sanford, Sarasota, Tallahassee, Tampa and West Palm Beach opened Saturday. The former New York mayor already had offices in St. Pete, Orlando, and the Little Havana area of Miami. Campaign officials say 10 additional offices will open in coming weeks, as will a statewide campaign headquarters in Tampa. Bloomberg has blanketed the TV airwaves with ads in Florida. According to the ad tracking firm Advertising Analytics, Bloomberg has already spent over $300 million on TV, radio and digital advertising.
LEGISLATURE PREVIEW
Florida Legislature is past the halfway point of its session
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Linked Media (0)The Florida Legislature is past the halfway point of its annual 60-day session and hasn't tackled any major issues. Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis has been sent seven bills, and most of them are housekeeping items. But in the week ahead, a bill that's on DeSantis' priority list could be heading to his desk. It's a measure that would require girls under the age of 18 get a parent's permission before having an abortion. The House and Senate will also start working out the $1.4 billion gap in their budget proposals.
TRUMP-DAYTONA
Trump looks to rev up his base at Daytona 500
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is looking to rev up his appeal with NASCAR fans, who are a key voting demographic, when he takes in the Daytona 500 on Sunday. NASCAR drivers may drive toward the left on their trip around the oval racetrack, but their fans lean right, which helps explain the regularity with which GOP presidents have made their way to the track. Trump will be the second sitting president to attend the race. George W. Bush was the first. Like Trump, he also attended the race during a presidential election year. Both Ronald Reagan and George H.W. Bush visited the track, but during races other than the Daytona 500.
MATING SNAKES
Mating snakes prompt closure of part of Florida park
LAKELAND, Fla. (AP) — A Florida city has shut down a section of lake after receiving reports that numerous snakes had swarmed the area to have sex. The Lakeland Parks & Recreation department wrote on its Facebook page Thursday that a group of non-venomous water snakes congregated to mate near a traffic roundabout. City officials said the snakes aren't aggressive as long as they aren't disturbed, adding that once mating is finished, they should disperse. Water snakes are native to Florida.
MAR-A-LAGO-TRESPASSING
Man charged with trespassing near Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort
PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a Florida man was arrested after officers spotted him hiding near President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort. The Palm Beach Post reports that police charged 38-year-old Allen Cox on Thursday with violating a previous trespass warning that prohibited him from being near the property. Cox told Palm Beach police officers that he had been sleeping in between the bushes and privacy wall of the private club so he would be safe. He also told officers that he had no home address. Authorities say Cox acknowledged that he had been given a previous trespass warning but that he preferred jail to seeing his parents.
AP-US-BLACK-NEWS-CHANNEL
National Black News Channel makes debut
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — The nation's only black news network is on the air. Black News Channel began airing this week, launching with an image of the National Museum of African American History & Culture followed by a recap up of the Oscars. The network is aimed at an audience that's considered under-served in the media. It follows years of planning for former U.S. Rep. J.C. Watts, who likened the launch to giving birth to a child. It is also made possible by the backing of billionaire businessman and Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan.
BC-US-SCHOOL SHOOTING-PARKLAND WIDOW
Parkland widow renovates home, preserves memories
HOLLYWOOD, Fla. (AP) — It was a bittersweet moment when representatives of the TV show “Military Makeover" surprised Parkland, Florida, shooting widow Debbi Hixon to let her know they were going to renovate her entire home. The show aired Friday on the two-year anniversary of her husband Chris Hixon's death. Hixon and 16 others were killed on Valentine's Day 2018 when a mentally disturbed gunman opened fire at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. The athletic director died running into the school, trying to help students. The home has a bright new kitchen, wood floors and other fancy updates. But the most important things to Debbi are the the things that were there before the renovation even started: mementos of Chris.