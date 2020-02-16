Meet Auburn’s new police chief Cedric Anderson

AUBURN, Ala. (WSFA) - The City of Auburn has appointed a new police chief. Cedric Anderson will begin in his new role in March, but he’s no stranger to the Auburn Police Division.
Anderson started as a patrol cop with Auburn Police Division 27 years ago. He's been in law enforcement for a total of 30 years.
Anderson also served in the U.S. Army and as a police officer for Auburn University.
"I think when I first got hired here as a regular patrol officer, I thought on that day I could retire doing this and I would be happy," Anderson said.
Anderson didn't stop there. He has held ranks within the police division, including patrolman, narcotics detective, supervisor in patrol in detective sections, patrol lieutenant, and patrol captain.
“I’ve kinda progressed up through the ranks, holding a number of different positions, having a number of different responsibilities,” he said.
His latest position? Chief of Police.
“I’m excited about it," Anderson said. "It’s humbling when you think of all the people who have held the position before me.”
Anderson says that he plans on building on the work that the people before him have done and that citizens shouldn't notice much of a change.
"I have had the great fortune of working with some tremendous chiefs over the years and so what I plan on doing is just building on their success. We are a successful agency. We are going to continue to be a successful agency, and that will be done by building on the success. The foundation has already been laid," Anderson said.
Anderson says the Auburn community will continue to receive the same quality of service.
“I’m thankful for the opportunity," he said. "I think that over the years I have been groomed. I have been mentored. I have had some really great chiefs before me modeling what the chief of police should be and so I don’t think that they will see or notice any change in the police department or the police service.“
Anderson has served as assistant chief since 2016.
Anderson will take on the role effective March 1. Anderson will replace Chief Paul Register as he moves into the role of Public Safety Director.
