Publishing & art gallery in Columbus hosts ‘Becoming a Queen’ event for girls

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A publishing and art gallery in Columbus held an event Friday with the goal of transforming girls into queens.
“Becoming a Queen” was the name of the event where girls ages 13 to 18 learned ways of becoming a lady. The event was hosted by Unique Euphony Publishing and Art Gallery.
Participants got the opportunity to make art, learn cooking skills, etiquette, self-esteem, and proper hygiene.
Girls who attended Friday’s event also enjoyed a spaghetti dinner.
