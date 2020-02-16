Publishing & art gallery in Columbus hosts ‘Becoming a Queen’ event for girls

Publishing & art gallery in Columbus hosts ‘Becoming a Queen’ event for girls
By Olivia Gunn | February 15, 2020 at 7:54 PM EST - Updated February 15 at 8:25 PM

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A publishing and art gallery in Columbus held an event Friday with the goal of transforming girls into queens.

“Becoming a Queen” was the name of the event where girls ages 13 to 18 learned ways of becoming a lady. The event was hosted by Unique Euphony Publishing and Art Gallery.

Participants got the opportunity to make art, learn cooking skills, etiquette, self-esteem, and proper hygiene.

Girls who attended Friday’s event also enjoyed a spaghetti dinner.

Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.