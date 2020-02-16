Senator Doug Jones hosts town hall in Eufaula

EUFAULA, Ala. (WTVM) - Eufaula welcomed Senator Doug Jones who stopped by to do a citizen’s town hall.
The senator heard questions and concerned from the citizens in attendance.
The town hall offered free medical screenings, legal assistance, aging resources, and fraud and scam protection information.
We got a chance to catch up with the senator about how these town hall meetings are helpful for him while in Washington.
“It’s their voices that I have in Washington. It’s not mine, it’s theirs and that those issues that are important to them, we need to hear about it. We’ve got case workers, we had a desk set up so people could have those questions and we wanted to make sure people give us those suggestions. Some of the best suggestions that we get for legislation come from these town halls,” said Sen. Doug Jones.
The city and the Census Bureau also had a resource fair for seniors in the community.
Sen. Jones also had the opportunity to speak among other local leaders from their community.
