Shooting at Evergreen Apartments near campus of Auburn University

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - An off-campus shooting near Auburn University has left one person injured and police searching for a suspect.
An AU Alert sent out to students reported that there was a shooting just off campus at Evergreen Apartments on S. College St.
One person has been injured, but their condition is not known at this time.
The suspect reportedly fled on foot with a handgun. He is described as a man in his 20s with dreadlocks wearing a black hoodie.
Everyone is asked to avoid the area and call 911 immediately if you see the suspect.
This is a developing story. News Leader 9 has a crew en route.
