Stormy Week Ahead!

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Scattered showers will gradually taper off this afternoon as a weak disturbance pushes across the area, with temperatures hovering in the 50s for the rest of the day. Patchy fog could become an issue overnight.
Gloomy weather continues into the work week with lots of clouds expected Monday, with a stray shower possible in the afternoon. It will be much warmer with highs reaching the mid-60s.
A strong cold front will slowly push into the southeast on Tuesday. Tuesday looks like a washout with numerous showers & storms breaking out ahead of the front. A few showers are possible on Wednesday, before a stronger disturbance brings more rain on Thursday. Rainfall totals of 2-4″ are possible through Thursday.
The front finally clears the Valley Thursday night. Behind the front, we turn significantly colder for Friday with highs in the 50s & lows in the 30s with lots of sun. Sunny weather continues into the weekend.
