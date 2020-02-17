Another Soaking Ahead

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - After a cloudy and dreary President’s Day, look for rain chances to return on Tuesday after a foggy start in the morning. It definitely won’t be a washout - most places may actually stay dry most of the day with the best coverage across some of our northern counties. Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, we will see our highest coverage of rain with most of the showers moving out by noon on Wednesday. Cooler temperatures will settle in as the rain moves out, but we won’t stay dry for long - showers will move back in on Thursday with 1.5-2.5″ possible from now through then. Highs will be in the 40s and 50s Thursday and Friday, but at least we will start a drying trend with clouds moving out on Friday. The weekend looks great with highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Skies should be mostly sunny on Saturday with increasing clouds on Sunday. This is because our next chance of rain moves in by Monday of next week - we’ll keep an eye on the timing!