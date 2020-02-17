Black History Trolley Tour gives you a glimpse of African-American history in Americus

AMERICUS, Ga. (WTVM) - In honor of Black History Month, you take a tour through African-American history in Americus, Ga. and you can do it all on a trolley.
The tour visits sites like the old Americus Institute, Eastview Cemetery, Friendship Baptist Church and more.
People from all over Georgia are making their way to explore the historic sties and locations on the trolley tour. They say it is a great experience for families.
“It was very exciting and very educational and I brought my son with me and he enjoyed it,” said Brittney Parker. “It is very important to know where he comes from, know his ethnic background and know that he can accomplish and achieve anything in life that he puts his mind to.”
The next tour is Saturday, Feb. 29 at the Americus Visitor Center.
