Columbus man arrested, charged with murder following release from hospital

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus man involved in a shooting in the 2400 block of Rice St. has been arrested following his release from the hospital.
27-year-old Trey Campbell was also found suffering from a gunshot wound in the area. He was taken to the Piedmont Columbus Regional for treatment.
Upon his release from the hospital, police arrested Campbell and charged him with Baker’s murder.
He is currently being held in the Muscogee County Jail. He is expected to appear in Recorder’s Court on Feb. 20 at 9:00 a.m.
