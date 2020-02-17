Columbus police issue murder warrant for 17-year-old in Jan. shooting

Derick Jones, murder warrant issued for his arrest (Source: Columbus Police Department)
By Alex Jones | February 17, 2020 at 4:44 PM EST - Updated February 17 at 4:46 PM

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police are searching for a 17-year-old who is wanted for a January murder at Warren Williams Apartments.

Officers responded to Warren Williams Apartments in Columbus on Jan. 17 in reference to a shooting.

Dorian Gibson was found suffering multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to Piedmont Columbus Regional where he later died.

17-year-old Derick Garnell Jones has been named a suspect in this case and police have an active warrant for his arrest.

He is described as being 5′5″ tall and between 130 and 150 pounds.

Anyone with information on Gibson’s murder or Jones’ whereabouts is asked to contact the CPD Homicide Division at 706-225-4469.

