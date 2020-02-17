Dozens don HBCU gear for annual Black History Month program in Opelika

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - The Auburn District Baptist Women’s Department in Opelika hosted their annual Black History Month program over the weekend.
This year’s theme recognized historically black colleges and universities.
Dr. Quinton Ross, president of Alabama State University, was the guest speaker for the event.
Dr. Ross shared his full-circle story of previously attending Alabama State University and now serving as the university’s 15th president. He says that the preservation of HBCUs is important.
“[Ensuring] that HBCUs are still in existence and that individuals helps HBCUs because at one time those were the only institutions that we as blacks could attend. They have played a major role and Alabama State University being an institution 153 years old," said Dr. Ross.
People from the Opelika area came out dressed in their HBCU gear and sorority and fraternity members dressed in their paraphernalia to show support for their schools and organizations.
