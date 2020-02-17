Dr. Jill Biden headlines annual Black History Breakfast in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Dr. Jill Biden, the wife of former Vice President Joe Biden, made a stop in the Fountain City for the annual Black History Breakfast.
Dr. Biden was the keynote speaker for the 36th annual breakfast that was sponsored by Congressman Sanford Bishop and held at the Columbus Convention and Trade Center.
Each year on President’s Day, the event brings the tri-city community together.
Dr. Biden discussed the importance of a quality education for all students regardless of zip code, economic background or race.
“As Dr. Martin Luther King said, ‘The arc of the moral universe is long, but it bends toward justice.’ And that’s what I want to talk to you about today. All children deserve world-class schools no matter where they live or what they look like,” said Dr. Biden in her keynote address.
Previous speakers include late Congressman Elijah Cummings, Congresswoman Val Deming and former President Barack Obama when he was an Illinois senator.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.